Teddy Bridgewater in after Drew Brees hurts hand

Getty Images

It’s Teddy Bridgewater time for the Saints.

Quarterback Drew Brees banged his right hand on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s right hand at the end of a first quarter drive and walked off the field shaking his hand in pain. He tried to throw a few passes on the sideline, but trainers quickly halted that and wrapped his thumb with tape.

The Saints call Brees questionable to return due to a hand injury, but he’s wearing a baseball cap and isn’t handling a football so his chances of returning don’t look great.

Brees was 3-of-5 for 38 yards and an interception before getting hurt. Safety John Johnson got the pick, which was also the case in overtime of the NFC title game between these two teams in January. The Rams won that one and they lead 3-0 late in the first quarter of this meeting.