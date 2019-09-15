Texans hang on this time, win 13-12 on failed two-point try by Jaguars

AP

The Texans lost a heartbreaker Monday night. They weren’t denied six days later.

Houston, which lost in New Orleans on a 56-yard field goal on the final play in the season opener, won by stopping Leonard Fournette on a 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left for a 13-12 victory.

It was a close play as Justin Reid and others gang tackled Fournette, and while waiting for the replay review decision, the Jaguars celebrated on their sideline, believing the running back got the ball across.

With limited camera angles, though, Al Riveron decided the call on the field stood.

While the Texans avoided an 0-2 start, it marked the fifth time in nine years the Jaguars have started 0-2.

Jacksonville nearly pulled it out, though, with Gardner Minshew leading the Jaguars on a 14-play, 68-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

Minshew finished 23 of 33 for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also was the team’s leading rusher with 56 yards on six carries. He took four sacks and fumbled three times, losing one that led to Houston’s only touchdown.

The Jaguars had 281 yards to 263 for the Texans.

Deshaun Watson took another four sacks after six last week. He was 16-of-29 for 159 yards and saw his left tackle Laremy Tunsil briefly limp off with a left ankle injury in the second half. Tunsil did return, which was the second-best news of the day for the Texans.

Watson had the team’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run.