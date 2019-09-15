Tyler Higbee, Andrus Peat, Austin Blythe leave with injuries in L.A.

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald returned to Sunday’s game against the Saints, but the Rams have seen a couple of other starters knocked out of action.

Right guard Austin Blythe needed the help of a cart to get to the locker room after injuring his ankle at the end of the first half. Jamil Demby replaced him and remains in the game in the second half.

The team also announced that tight end Tyler Higbee is out for the rest of the day with a chest injury. He had two catches for 21 yards before getting hurt.

The Saints’ biggest injury remains quarterback Drew Brees, but they also lost their right guard Andrus Peat in the third quarter. Will Clapp replaced him on a drive that wound up ending with a field goal that tied the game 6-6 with just under 10 minutes to play in the quarter.