Vikings lose touchdown after review leads to OPI call

AP

As it turns out, having to throw more than 10 passes in a game isn’t a good thing for the Vikings. Especially when one of the few good ones is subject to a closer look.

The Packers are up 21-10 at halftime over the Vikings, and Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t finding life as easy as a week ago.

Cousins only had to throw 10 passes in their win over the Falcons last week, but he’s already topped that. One of them went to the wrong team, as he was picked off by Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith.

Then, this offseason’s rule change came back to bite them.

When an apparent touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs was automatically reviewed (as all scoring plays are), officials found an offensive pass interference on running back Dalvin Cook which negated the score. That’s the inevitable consequence of being able to review for interference, following last year’s NFC Championship Game fiasco.

Cousins is 4-of-14 for 98 yards with the pick.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers is having a much easier time of it, completing 16-of-22 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.