Adrian Phillips suffers broken arm

This is quickly becoming ridiculous for the Chargers.

After losing All-Pro safety Derwin James to injured reserve with a foot injury, they’ve now lost the guy who replaced him in the lineup.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Charger safety Adrian Phillips suffered a broken arm yesterday while trying to tackle Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.

He’ll miss some time, but the injury may not be season-ending.

Phillips made the All Pro team himself as a special teamer, so being without him will sting for a team with multiple injury issues.