Brian Flores describes Dolphins as “resilient”

Getty Images

The Dolphins are taking horrible beatings, repeatedly.

At least they’re handling it well?

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores was left searching for answers, after yesterday’s 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

“I think that’s a resilient group in there,” Flores said. “It really is. That’s a resilient group in there. They’re not making excuses. They’re not going to point fingers. We’re just going to go back to work tomorrow, make the corrections, come back Wednesday, make some more corrections and try to get better.”

The Dolphins gained 38 yards through three quarters yesterday, and two of Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s three interceptions were returned for touchdowns. It was that kind of day.

Through two games, they’ve been outscored 102-10, which means they’re on pace to allow 816 points this year, and score 80.

Needless to say, both would be records for 16-game seasons, topping the 1981 Colts (533 allowed) and 1992 Seahawks (140 scored).