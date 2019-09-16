Broken foot for Tim Jernigan

Getty Images

The Eagles are officially an endangered species. Especially at the defensive tackle position.

A week after losing Malik Jackson for the year, Tim Jernigan is out, too. Per a league source, Jernigan is believed to have a broken foot.

Another source tells PFT that Jernigan won’t need surgery, and that he’s curently expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Jernigan was one of several Eagles to suffer injuries on Sunday night in Atlanta. Two key receivers, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, exited and did not return.

After losing Jackson, the Eagles signed Akeem Spence. They may be signing someone else soon.