Browns add running back Elijah McGuire

The Browns were suddenly short in the backfield, so they added some help.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns signed former Jets running back Elijah McGuire.
In a remarkable coincidence, they’re playing the Jets tonight.
Whether he can offer any last-minute tips (Such as “stay away from Sam Darnold, he might be contagious”) is unclear, but they needed another body.
Backup running back Dontrell Hilliard is out with a concussion, leaving just D'Ernest Johnson behind starter Nick Chubb.