Browns’ Chris Smith to play tonight with heavy heart

Browns defensive end Chris Smith is going to play through his personal tragedy.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Smith has decided to play in tonight’s game against the Jets, less than a week after the death of his girlfriend Petara Cordero, who was the mother of his daughter.

“I am going to play tonight because it is something, she would want me to do,” Smith said in a statement. “She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why.”

Cordero was killed in a car wreck last Wednesday.

Smith was with her at the time of the accident. He returned to practice Saturday, and traveled with the team yesterday, before making the decision today.