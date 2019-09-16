Browns place Drew Stanton on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns are down to two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

The Browns confirmed a report that they were promoting running back Elijah McGuire to the active roster on Monday afternoon. They also announced that they have placed quarterback Drew Stanton on injured reserve.

Stanton popped up on the injury report with a knee injury on Friday and was a limited participant in Saturday’s practice before being listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Jets.

Stanton was in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Baker Mayfield. Garrett Gilbert will now step up a rung and serve as the Browns’ option in the event Mayfield goes down at some point on Monday or in the weeks to come.