Carson Wentz doesn’t have an answer for slow Eagles starts

Getty Images

The Eagles are 1-1 on the season, but they are 0-2 when it comes to starting games quickly.

They fell behind Washington 17-0 before rallying for a 32-27 win in Week One and they were down 17-6 to the Falcons in the third quarter before rallying back to take a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t hold that lead and the 24-20 loss was a good illustration of how stumbling out of the gate makes it harder to wind up a winner.

Quarterback Carson Wentz called it frustrating and complimented the team for battling back despite a slew of injuries, but didn’t have a clear solution to what the team needs to do better in the early part of games.

“Wish I had an answer,” Wentz said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It’s something we’re all looking at. By no means making excuses but we were trying to figure out who we had out there and get guys in the right position. I think the coaches did a good job of that, we just have to execute better. We’ll take a hard look at it. I know we say that all the time. But that’s what we’ll do.”

The Eagles will spend the next couple of days figuring out just who they’ll have on hand for a Week Three date with the Lions. Once they do, the focus should shift to making sure they’re ready to go right off the bat.