Carson Wentz doesn’t have an answer for slow Eagles starts

Posted by Josh Alper on September 16, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
The Eagles are 1-1 on the season, but they are 0-2 when it comes to starting games quickly.

They fell behind Washington 17-0 before rallying for a 32-27 win in Week One and they were down 17-6 to the Falcons in the third quarter before rallying back to take a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t hold that lead and the 24-20 loss was a good illustration of how stumbling out of the gate makes it harder to wind up a winner.

Quarterback Carson Wentz called it frustrating and complimented the team for battling back despite a slew of injuries, but didn’t have a clear solution to what the team needs to do better in the early part of games.

“Wish I had an answer,” Wentz said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It’s something we’re all looking at. By no means making excuses but we were trying to figure out who we had out there and get guys in the right position. I think the coaches did a good job of that, we just have to execute better. We’ll take a hard look at it. I know we say that all the time. But that’s what we’ll do.”

The Eagles will spend the next couple of days figuring out just who they’ll have on hand for a Week Three date with the Lions. Once they do, the focus should shift to making sure they’re ready to go right off the bat.

9 responses to “Carson Wentz doesn’t have an answer for slow Eagles starts

  1. I bet Wentz had fun getting up this morning. That man took a beating last night. I HATE the Eagles as a lifelong Cowboys fan, but I have a new respect for Opie after his performance last night. That man is tough, too bad he had to be on the losing end of an effort like that. But, life aint fair kids.

  3. He could start by looking in the mirror. I am getting a little tired of him looking like an XFL reject in the first half and a hall of famer in the second. He couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat in the first half last night and then completed bombs with defenders draped all over him in the second. A little consistency out of the most important position on the field could go all a long way towards the team getting off to better starts.

  6. First of all, the Eagles ALWAYS defer. I have been saying that at some point, they need to just take the ball and go.

    Second, because they always defer, the defense starts on the field a lot of the time. The way Schwartz calls games the defense usually starts off playing softer and giving up longer drives over the first few drives. It creates momentum and time of possession issues in the first quarter all the time.

  7. Redskins game no excuse but this one I understand because the entire game plan was scrapped due to everyone but the O line getting hurt. Still managed to almost pull it off with the B team.

  8. He plays each week like it’s the Super Bowl. The hits he needlessly takes just to get one pass off pretty much tells me not to worry about the Eagles in this NFC playoff fight.

