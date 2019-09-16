Carson Wentz: “Super frustrating” to wait for concussion test

Getty Images

The Eagles have plenty of injuries to worry about at the moment.

But the thing that concerned quarterback Carson Wentz was the NFL’s timing in determining if his brain was safe to return to the beating it was in the midst of.

Wentz had to leave the game briefly, late in the first half, for a concussion test. But he was frustrated because the previous series ended and several minutes passed before he was called in for an evaluation.

“Honestly, that was super frustrating,” he said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “I came to the sideline and I was sitting there for about five minutes, and then they called down to go look at that. To me, that’s something they’ve got to figure out. . . . I think the league needs to look at that.”

Of course, there may have simply been a wait for a table like at a busy restaurant, since so many Eagles were passing their way through Chez Blue Tent.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) both left early with injuries, and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) didn’t play a snap after aggravating an injury in warm-ups.

Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) left the stadium in a walking boot, and running back Corey Clement (shoulder) left in a sling.

That doesn’t even count the list of guys who were evaluated and returned to play, which were numerous.