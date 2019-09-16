Chargers will place Adrian Phillips on injured reserve

Getty Images

First, Derwin James. Now, Adrian Phillips.

The Chargers placed James on injured reserve Sept. 2 after he underwent foot surgery. His replacement, Adrian Phillips, will join James on IR.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Phillips broke his forearm in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Lynn said Phillips could return this season, but the safety will have to miss at least eight weeks.

The Chargers also have cornerback Trevor Williams (quad) on injured reserve. Only two players can return from injured reserve.

“It will be the two that we feel like can help us win football games,” Lynn said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Los Angeles will have to find a third starting strong safety, and Roderic Teamer will get an opportunity at the position, Lynn said.

Phillips was injured while trying to tackle Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.

Phillips made 13 tackles in two games, including seven in Week Two. He played 51 of 61 snaps before leaving.

Phillips earned All-Pro honors on special teams last season.