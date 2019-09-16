Chiefs claim Greg Senat

Getty Images

The Chiefs play the Ravens in Week Three and they added a former Baltimore player to their roster to kick off the week.

Offensive lineman Greg Senat was waived by the Ravens on Saturday to make room for cornerback Maurice Canady and the Chiefs announced that they’ve claimed him on Monday. Defensive lineman Joey Ivie was waived in a corresponding move.

Senat was a 2018 sixth-round pick and spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a foot injury. He did not appear in Baltimore’s Week One win over the Dolphins, so has no regular season experience.

The timing of the move plays into the angle of getting information about an upcoming opponent, but the Chiefs also saw left tackle Eric Fisher aggravate a groin injury during Sunday’s win over the Raiders so some healthy help on the offensive line would be welcome this week.