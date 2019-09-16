Cowboys favored by 20.5 over the Dolphins

Getty Images

The NFL is mimicking college football. But not in a good way.

College football often features point spreads in excess of 20 points due to gross imbalances between programs. Due to free agency and the salary cap, the NFL over the past 25 years rarely has such disparities between franchises.

Thanks to the Miami Dolphins, the current NFL does.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has the Cowboys as a 20.5-point favorite over the Dolphins on Sunday. It’s no surprise; the Cowboys have been very good so far this year, and the Dolphins have been as bad as any bad NFL team has been in decades.

The number could go up, if enough people take the Cowboys and give the points. Given that Miami has been outscored 102-10 in two 2019 games, who wouldn’t take the Cowboys and give the points?