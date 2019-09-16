Cowboys favored by 20.5 over the Dolphins

Posted by Mike Florio on September 16, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
The NFL is mimicking college football. But not in a good way.

College football often features point spreads in excess of 20 points due to gross imbalances between programs. Due to free agency and the salary cap, the NFL over the past 25 years rarely has such disparities between franchises.

Thanks to the Miami Dolphins, the current NFL does.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has the Cowboys as a 20.5-point favorite over the Dolphins on Sunday. It’s no surprise; the Cowboys have been very good so far this year, and the Dolphins have been as bad as any bad NFL team has been in decades.

The number could go up, if enough people take the Cowboys and give the points. Given that Miami has been outscored 102-10 in two 2019 games, who wouldn’t take the Cowboys and give the points?

  5. How can the NFL let a team purposely tank their season to attempt to land a franchise QB in the draft? Every team that plays Miami this season pretty much gets an automatic “W”, and the teams in the NFC East get two of them. That is really not fair to all the other teams that don’t get Miami on their schedule this year. Miami should be fined heavily and their should lose multiple high draft picks if the NFL has any integrity left at all.

  7. Lost in all the other news–a near perfect start to the season by the Dallas offense and Dak Prescott. Nearly 500 yards yesterday, 213 rushing–against a team many “experts” said would have one of the NFLs best defenses. A new OC, the drama around the RB, and all of YOU claiming Dak was overrated. Yes, it is only week 2 (and before you all scream about who he was playing–go see Brady’s stats against Miami–he had an average day for him) but he has since game 9 of last year thrown for more yards than anyone in the NFL. He has more 4th quarter comebacks than any QB since he has been in the league, and currently is either 1 or 2 in EVERY category for this season.
    I am not saying he’s better than Brady, Brees or anyone else. I am saying you trolls who keep bashing him and calling him overrated have been making total fools of yourselves. At least ACT like daddy raised you better, even if that is not true. It’s getting embarrassing. Really. 18 straight completions yesterday, alls I’m saying. Only 4 incompletions total last week. Over 86% completion rating…I could go on, go see for yourselves.

  10. My guess is Fitzpatrick is traded this week making that 20 points even easier to surpass. Maybe just maybe the Fins offense gets going… Nahhhh no way. Give the points.

  11. Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP. It’s going to be hard to beat out Mahomes for the best player award, but the Cowboys should be a top team for another 10-12 years. The price tag for Prescott just keeps going up. He should be in no hurry to sign a contract. By the end of the season, $40 million per year will seem like a bargain.

  12. iluvbears says:

    How can the NFL let a team purposely tank their season to attempt to land a franchise QB in the draft?

    **********************************************

    The tanking talk is ridiculous. If you watched the game the Miami players gave their all right up to the final snap. I guess you didn’t see 300 lbs lineman Jenkins chasing down Collins after the pick-six. These players have heart and want to win. They are just on a very bad team.

  13. It’s a good week to have Zeke, Dak, Cooper, and the Cowboys’ D/ST in Fantasy Football
    ————————–
    Or at least not to play against them

