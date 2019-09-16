Derek Carr: OPI call “will blow my mind forever”

Getty Images

Add Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the chorus of players and coaches complaining about yesterday’s emphasis on offensive pass interference calls.

Among other things.

Via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Carr was frustrated that officials called an OPI on wide receiver Ryan Grant, who was hit before a pass arrived, on a play which resulted in an interception.

“The second interception will blow my mind forever,” Carr said. “It was offensive pass interference, they said he was blocking. So I asked the man, ‘Sir, why would I throw him the ball if he was blocking?’ And he didn’t have an answer for me and he walked away. So, I just, I don’t know what to do in that instance. We got the coverage we want, we got the exact look we want, I’m throwing it to where I’m supposed to throw it and they tackle our receiver, yet it’s a penalty on us.

“This is changing the outcomes of a football game. That shouldn’t happen. That blows my mind. When things like that happen, I get upset.”

That wasn’t the only call Carr was grumbling about following the loss to the Chiefs. He also wasn’t thrilled that he was marked short of a first down after his flying leap (back when the game was still competitive) on third-and-11. After they were forced to punt, the Chiefs drove 95 yards in 14 plays and took the lead for good.

“I’m just trying to win, to be honest with you,” Carr said. “I don’t like losing. I believe we have a good football team. And in that moment, obviously it was in that moment we talked about, we need a first down. And then we get a penalty. The penalties were a big deal to us. Pre-snap penalties. But we get a penalty. At the moment, I see the sticks and I’m like, “Oh there’s no chance I’m sliding, no chance I’m going out of bounds.’ I’m just trying to get a first down, and I had the first down, but forever in this league when I put the ball out past the first-down marker but my body goes the other way, they never give it to me.”

Again, Carr had plenty of company Sunday, as officials struggle with calls old and new.