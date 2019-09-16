Drew Brees expected to miss time with thumb ligament injury

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater is slated to become the Saints’ starting quarterback.

Drew Brees is believed to have suffered an injured ligament in his throwing thumb and is expected to miss game time, NFL Network is reporting. Brees remained in Los Angeles after yesterday’s loss to the Rams and visited a hand specialist.

It’s unclear how long Brees will be out, but it’s devastating news to the 40-year-old quarterback, who has missed only one game to injury in his previous 13 seasons with the Saints.

The 1-1 Saints are at Seattle on Sunday and then host the Cowboys a week later, so they’ve got two big games with fellow NFC playoff contenders coming up. If they lose those after losing to the Rams, they’re going to be in a big hole in the NFC playoff race. They need Bridgewater to step up, and Brees to heal quickly.