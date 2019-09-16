Eli Manning says it’s business as usual this week

Getty Images

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur left the door open to making a quarterback change for this week’s game against the Buccaneers and Eli Manning would find himself on the bench if that’s the case, but the longtime starter said that nothing is changing for him this week.

Manning said that it has been “business as usual” when he met with reporters a day after a 28-14 loss to the Bills dropped the Giants to 0-2 on the season.

“I gotta get ready to play a game. Nothing changes. Get ready for Tampa and figure out a way to get a win,” Manning said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Manning said that he hasn’t had any discussions with Shurmur or anyone else from the team about the potential change and passed on a question about whether he’d prefer it if Shurmur had waited to say something until he’d made a choice for this week. He then cut off a question about his reaction if the Giants make a change by saying “let’s stay away from the ifs.”

Drafting Jones meant the end of Manning’s time as a starter moved from if to when. Shurmur’s comments on Monday pushed that timeline forward in a way that suggests Daniel Jones‘s time is right around the corner.