Falcons cut Ra’Shede Hageman

Falcons defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman was suspended for the first two games of the season, and now that he’s eligible to play he’ll need to find a new team.

The Falcons announced today that they waived Hageman, who reached an injury settlement with the team related to a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Hageman’s suspension stemmed from a drunk driving arrest. It was the second suspension of his career, having previously served a six-game suspension for domestic violence. Given those off-field issues and the injury, there’s a good chance Hageman is out of opportunities.

The 37th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Hageman never became the kind of impact player the Falcons were hoping he would be, and he hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2016.