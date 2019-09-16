Jaguars won’t discipline Jalen Ramsey for sideline spat

Getty Images

Doug Marrone said Sunday there was “a lot of emotion” and he didn’t remember what was said in a sideline spat between he and Jalen Ramsey. The Jaguars cornerback left without talking to reporters.

Marrone brushed off the incident Monday, too.

“Those things happen,” Marrone said, via John Oehser of the team website. “They happen all the time.”

Marrone said he has not had a conversation with Ramsey since, and none is needed. The Jaguars will not discipline Ramsey, Marrone said.

Ramsey had four tackles and a pass breakup. He dropped an interception, but he held DeAndre Hopkins to five catches for 40 yards, with a long of 14.