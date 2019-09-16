Jalen Ramsey’s agent asked Jaguars to trade him

Getty Images

The sideline argument between Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey apparently goes a lot deeper than just the heat of the moment.

In fact, Ramsey is so unhappy in Jacksonville that his agent contacted the Jaguars after yesterday’s loss to the Texans and asked them to trade Ramsey, according to multiple reports.

The Jaguars have talked with teams about a Ramsey trade but don’t plan to move him, according to the reports.

The 24-year-old Ramsey is a very talented cornerback and would surely draw significant interest in a trade. This season he’s very affordable, at a base salary of $3.6 million, while next season his salary skyrockets to $13.7 million, and he may want a new contract soon.

The Jaguars are 0-2 and might think it makes more sense to trade a valuable player like Ramsey and build for the future than to keep him on a team that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. This is a situation that bears monitoring.