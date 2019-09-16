James Conner expects to play Sunday

Getty Images

After getting some very bad injury news about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers got better news about running back James Conner.

Conner, who suffered a knee injury yesterday, said today on 93.7 The Fan that he’s confident he will play on Sunday against the 49ers.

Conner, who became the Steelers’ starter during Le'Veon Bell‘s season-long holdout last year, hasn’t been able to do much this year. Through two games he has 21 carries for 54 yards and seven catches for 56 yards.

With Roethlisberger out for the season with an elbow injury, the offense is going to need more out of everyone else, and having Conner healthy will be important to any hope the Steelers have of avoiding a disastrous season.