John Harbaugh unconcerned Marquise Brown is unnamed player in lawsuit against AB

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is unconcerned that rookie receiver Marquise Brown is the unnamed player in the lawsuit against Antonio Brown, as PFT reported Sunday.

“That’s not going to be a distraction,” Harbaugh said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Believe me, it’s the last thing on my mind right now. Absolutely.”

Marquise Brown, the cousin of Antonio Brown, faces no accusations. The lawsuit against Antonio Brown, filed by Britney Taylor last week, mentions another football player being present at one of alleged incidents between Brown and his accuser.

Taylor was scheduled to meet with NFL investigators today.

The NFL also surely will want to talk to Marquise Brown.

“My focus is on football,” Harbaugh said. “If it comes to that, if there is something that needs to be done that way, we have people in the building who look at those things. If they do, and I need to be involved in it, I certainly will be.

“Until it comes to that, it’s not an issue. We’re not there at this point. I really don’t know, and I really don’t care until it becomes something that I need to be concerned with as a coach.”

Marquise Brown has 12 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in two games after catching eight passes for 86 yards Sunday.