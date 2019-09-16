LeSean McCoy having MRI on ankle

Getty Images

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy couldn’t get much going on the ground or as a receiver on Sunday, which would make for a frustrating afternoon even if he didn’t also pick up an injury.

McCoy hurt his ankle late in the 28-10 win over the Raiders and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s going to have an MRI on Monday. Per the report, the initial thought is that it is not a major injury.

McCoy ran 11 times for 23 yards and caught three passes for no gain during Sunday’s win.

None of the team’s backs were able to do much carrying the ball, but Damien Williams did have three catches for 48 yards. He picked up a knee injury late in the contest, which leaves the Chiefs with a pair of issues to monitor as this week unfolds.

Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams would be the backfield options in the event McCoy and Williams both have to miss any time.