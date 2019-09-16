Mason Rudolph “completely confident” in ability to run Steelers offense

Getty Images

The Steelers are waiting to find out whether Ben Roethlisberger needs surgery on his right elbow and the answer to that question will determine how long they’ll be rolling with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback.

The 2018 third-round pick made his first regular season appearance when he started the third quarter in place of Roethlisberger and notched his first career interception when his second pass attempt caromed off Donte Moncrief‘s hands into those of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

Rudolph would go 12-of-17 for 112 yards and two touchdowns from that point, which led tight end Vance McDonald to say Rudolph “did a really, really, really good job” in his first outing. Rudolph said he felt well prepared and the Steelers didn’t do much to alter their offense

“I am completely confident in myself, being a leader of a team and playing games. That’s what it all comes down to,” Rudolph said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The Steelers will be on the road against the 49ers as they try to avoid an 0-3 start next week and Rudolph said he’ll be “ready to roll” in the event he’s making his first start in those conditions.