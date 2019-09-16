Mason Rudolph knew of Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow trouble last week

Getty Images

The Steelers announced on Monday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the regular season after an MRI taken on Sunday night determined he needs elbow surgery.

Roethlisberger grabbed his right elbow after throwing a pass against the Seahawks in the second quarter of the game in what was the biggest outward sign of trouble before the team announced Mason Rudolph would be taking over. It appears that the team wasn’t taken totally by surprise by an elbow problem, however.

Rudolph said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that he first heard about Roethisberger feeling discomfort in his elbow after the team’s loss to the Patriots in Week One. Roethlisberger did not practice last Wednesday, although the team’s injury report said that the reason was veteran rest rather than an elbow issue.

The league may look into that bit of injury reporting given what Rudolph had to say on Monday, but the end result for the Steelers is going to be the same whether they get a slap on the wrist or not.