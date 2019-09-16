Michael Jordan likely to miss at least a week

Getty Images

Bengals rookie left guard Michael Jordan will miss “at least a week” with his left knee injury, coach Zac Taylor said Monday, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Jordan played 55 of 70 snaps before leaving Sunday. Former first-round choice Billy Price replaced him.

Price, drafted as a center, could play left guard this week, though Taylor said the team still is discussing its options.

Cornerback B.W. Webb (right arm) is day to day; defensive end Kerry Wynn is in concussion protocol; and left tackle Andre Smith (right groin) is in “good shape” for this week’s game.