Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a different watch tonight

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines by wearing a $189,500 Richard Mille watch during the season opener. (Initial reports put the cost of the watch at $350,000, but Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com values it at $189,000.)

The Browns receiver then vowed “I’ll wear it if I want to wear it,” even if he’s in violation of NFL rules.

It remains to be seen whether Beckham will wear a watch during the game, but he had one on his wrist during pregame warmups, Cabot reports. Beckham also has a purple sleeve on his left arm.

Cabot said it was not the same watch the star receiver wore last week, but it appears to be another Richard Mille watch. This one is acrylic with silver accents.

The league was expected to have a conversation with Beckham for violating a league rule prohibiting players from wearing “hard objects” that are not part of the standard uniform.

Beckham complained the league was singling him out and said the cost of the watch was the only reason there was an issue.

Myles Garrett made light of Watch Gate by checking his imaginary watch while throwing passes during pregame, according to Cabot.