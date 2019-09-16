Odell Beckham makes a ridiculous catch, then sent to sideline for illegal visor

AP

Odell Beckham does not appear to be wearing his Richard Mille watch on the field tonight, but the Browns receiver did wear a shield on his helmet that officials didn’t approve.

They sent Beckham to the sideline on a third-down play, with Beckham arguing to no avail.

Beckham had a gold-colored shield on his helmet, and officials told coach Freddie Kitchens that Beckham couldn’t continue with it, according to the Browns Radio Network, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

After announcing a sponsorship deal last month, the NFL changed its rule to allow only lightly tinted visors provided by Oakley. Oakley visors that are lightly tinted with a pinkish hue.

Equipment managers changed out Beckham’s shield but not before he missed a third-and-goal play from the Jets 5-yard line. The Browns settled for a 23-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Beckham set up the score with a ridiculous, one-handed catch along the sideline for 33 yards to the Jets 4-yard line. Cornerback Nate Hairston had tight coverage on Beckham, but it didn’t matter as the star receiver made another highlight reel catch.