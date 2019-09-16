Odell Beckham scores 89-yard touchdown as Browns pull away

AP

Odell who?

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams probably won’t be uttering that phrase after Monday’s game. In fact, Williams was uttering other words as he watched Odell Beckham run downfield.

Beckham scored on an 89-yard catch and run, the longest of his career, with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter. He now has four catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham’s night started with a highlight reel, one-handed catch for 33 yards.

He then got sent to the sideline for wearing an illegal shield on his helmet.

Beckham left for the locker room with seconds left in the second quarter after an incompletion in the end zone. There was no word on why he departed early, but he returned for the third quarter and just did that.

The Jets were threatening to make it a game, but Le'Veon Bell came up a yard short on a pass from Luke Falk on fourth-and-two from the Browns 12. Beckham scored on the next play.