Pat Shurmur doesn’t name Eli Manning starter for Week Three

After Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that the postgame press conference was not the place to have a conversation about whether to start Daniel Jones at quarterback.

That conversation is coming, though. Shurmur said at his Monday press conference that Eli Manning has been the team’s starter to this point, but stopped short of naming the veteran the starter for their Week Three game against the Buccaneers.

“We’re gonna talk about everything moving forward. I think that’s fair at this point,” Shurmur said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “To this point what we’ve done hasn’t been good enough.”

The Giants are 0-2 and have serious issues on defense that aren’t going to go away if Jones starts instead of Manning in Tampa this week, but that’s little reason not to look to the future on the offensive side of the ball because, as Shurmur points out, the status quo simply hasn’t been good enough.