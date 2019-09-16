Rams’ Tyler Higbee taken to hospital after coughing up blood

Getty Images

We become desensitized to injury news in football, hearing about so many ankles and arms and knees and thumbs, that we plug the normal timeframe into the machine and proceed.

Then there’s Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Higbee left yesterday’s game with a chest injury, and went to the hospital out of what was termed precaution.

There, doctors found a lung injury that had him coughing up blood.

Rapoport helpfully notes that “While he may miss time, it won’t be much.”

That’s good news for the Rams, I suppose, even if it perhaps undersells the importance of the internal organs which deliver life-giving oxygen to your blood.