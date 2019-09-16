Report: Ben Roethlisberger surgery decision expected Monday

Getty Images

After the Steelers lost to the Seahawks on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin said that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s right elbow injury was being evaluated and there was a report he’d have an MRI as part of that evaluation.

Once the tests are in, it appears the question for Roethlisberger and doctors to answer will be whether he needs surgery or not. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that such a decision is expected to come on Monday and adds that Roethlisberger would like to avoid that at “all costs.”

That may not be possible and either outcome may leave the Steelers looking at a future with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Rudolph was 12-of-19 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception that wide receiver Donte Moncrief should have caught.

The Steelers also lost running back James Conner to a knee injury on Sunday, so Pittsburgh may be trying to avoid an 0-3 start to the season without a couple of their biggest offensive names.