Report: Dolphins should have deal for Minkah Fitzpatrick tomorrow

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ fire sale could continue this week.

The team’s trade of defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is “likely to be wrapped up” by Tuesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

La Canfora mentions Washington, the Cowboys, Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles and Seahawks as those who have inquired about Fitzpatrick.

It goes along with what Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Sunday. Salguero said three teams are “seriously interested,” and the Dolphins should have a deal completed this week.

The Cowboys have dropped out of the derby, according to Salguero.

The Dolphins reportedly are looking for a first-round pick and “something else” in order to deal Fitzpatrick, which would seem to limit the number of interested parties. But Salguero said the Dolphins are “certain” they are getting a first-rounder in return.

The Dolphins made Fitzpatrick the 11th overall choice in 2018.