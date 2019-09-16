Saints place Alex Anzalone on injured reserve

Getty Images

The hits just keep on coming for the Saints.

According to the NFL’s transactions report, the team placed starting middle linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve on the heels of quarterback Drew Brees‘ thumb injury.

Anzalone’s injury is unknown, but he had offseason shoulder surgery. He played only four games as a rookie, all starts, before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Anzalone made it through all 16 games last season, though he continued to dislocate his shoulder.

He played only 18 of 70 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Rams, making two tackles.

The Saints traded for Kiko Alonso. He played four defensive snaps and two on special teams against the Rams but seems destined for a bigger role this week.