Sean McVay thinks the Rams have a “good deal” in the backfield

It took a while for the Rams to get going offensively against the Saints on Sunday afternoon and they found themselves tied 6-6 with more than half of the third quarter in the books as a result.

The halfway point in the quarter came as the Rams were putting together their best drive of the game and it was capped off by a four-yard touchdown run by Todd Gurley. The Rams would go on to score two more touchdowns to put the 27-9 win out of reach, but head coach Sean McVay came back to that short run after the game.

McVay called it a “gutsy run” that was part of a day that saw Gurley continue to answer the questions he faced coming into the season. After getting 14 carries to Malcom Brown‘s 11 in the opener, Gurley ran the ball 16 times and caught three passes against seven touches for Brown as the Rams found the right formula to win for the second week in a row.

McVay said that formula will keep changing from week to week thanks to his confidence in both backs.

“It’s going to be something that’s by game,” McVay said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And really, it’s more in the flow and the feel and how he’s doing it as much as anything else. Because Todd’s a big part of our offense, he’s going to continue to be a big part of our offense. And the nice thing is that we feel good about Malcolm Brown being able to spell him. Because of the confidence we have with those two guys, it’s been a good deal the first couple weeks. And in all seriousness, [I can’t] tell you that’s going to be what it is, because then Todd gets the hot hand and you feel like he’s going to end up with 25 carries. I don’t think that’s out of the question either.”

No one knows if Gurley’s knee will hold up for the whole season or if some other injury will foul up the Rams’ plans in the backfield, but the first two weeks have been positive for both back and team.