SI.com uncovers another woman who alleges improper conduct by Antonio Brown

As the NFL begins its investigation regarding a sexual assault and rape lawsuit filed against Patriots receiver Antonio Brown, the league may need to consider expanding the review.

In a lengthy item from Robert Klemko of SI.com regarding various alleged failures by Brown to pay bills and otherwise act like a normal, decent human being, Klemko shares the story of a female painter whom Brown hired to create a mural at Brown’s house.

The unnamed woman claims that, on the second day of the job, the arrangement took a turn.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Klemko. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

In all, Klemo spoke to more than two dozen people who have experienced “a pattern of disturbing, sometimes bizarre behavior” while interacting with Brown.

The Klemko story doesn’t break dramatic new ground, but it reconfirms the notion that Brown has managed to maintain two personas throughout much of his NFL career. The dark side of AB first emerged when he threatened in 2018 an ESPN writer who was gathering negative information about Brown. “[W]ait to I see you bro we gone see what your jaw like,” Brown said on social media to Jesse Washington. Brown quickly apologized, but the smiling, happy-go-lucky, “call God” faςade had forever been pierced.

In the time since then, Brown’s image has taken repeated hits, thanks to a furniture-throwing lawsuit, a Week 17 walkout, social-media attacks on his quarterback, unstable behavior in Oakland (calculated or not), and the recent civil claim of sexual misconduct. He’s now facing an NFL investigation that could, depending on its outcome, result in Brown being placed on paid leave in the short-term — and in Brown being suspended (or possibly banished, if the league concludes he committed rape) in the long-term.

His skills have continued to ensure that his football career will flourish. His endorsement deals could begin to suffer; Xenith reportedly dumped him as a helmet ambassador. It won’t be a surprise if other companies begin to sever ties with Brown.