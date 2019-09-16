Steelers put Ben Roethlisberger on IR, promote Devlin Hodges

Getty Images

The Steelers announced on Monday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would be placed on injured reserve due to the elbow injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

That move became official a few hours later when the Steelers formally announced the roster move. Quarterback Devlin Hodges has been promoted from the practice squad to fill the open spot.

Roethlisberger is expected to have surgery on his elbow this week and miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury. Hodges is now the only quarterback behind 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph, who is set to make his first NFL start against the 49ers in Week Three.

Hodges was undrafted out of Samford and signed with the Steelers after a tryout at this year’s rookie minicamp. He went 20-of-38 for 190 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the preseason.