Taco Charlton tells Cowboys: “Free me”

Getty Images

Taco Charlton is apparently asking for his release, while going full Duane Brown in the process.

The Cowboys defensive end, who has been subject of trade talks and not playing, just tweeted out a fairly explicit request.

Responding to a message in which Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said his lack of positional flexibility was part of the reason Charlton hadn’t been active for the first two games, Charlton tweeted out the words “Free me” followed by the eyeball emojis.

When Brown tweeted the googly eyes, it was a signal of a pending trade of Jadeveon Clowney from Houston to Seattle.

Charlton clearly wouldn’t mind the same result.

The 2017 first-rounder has yet to live up to expectations, and appears to want a change of address.