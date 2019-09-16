Tom Brady: We’re not thinking about anything but going 3-0

Getty Images

The Patriots have outscored their first two opponents 76-3, they’re stacked with talent on both sides of the ball and they’ve got the winningest coach/quarterback combo in NFL history, so it’s not a great surprise that the start to the season has some people wondering if they can run the table in the regular season.

It’s also not a great surprise that someone would pose a question about the chances of that to quarterback Tom Brady. That’s what happened during a Monday appearance on WEEI and Brady’s answer was equally unsurprising to those who have followed these Patriots over the years.

“So, I’m not thinking about anything more than 3-0 because that’s the only thing that matters,” Brady said. “That’s what we got this week. Today, wake up and I’m thinking about the Jets and how they’re going to attack us and how we need to attack them. It’s going to ebb and flow over the course of the whole season. There are big challenges ahead and to take your eye off what’s really important is a disservice to the team and we’re not doing that.”

The Patriots haven’t been challenged in the first two weeks of the season and the Bills are the only team on the upcoming schedule — home for the Jets, at Buffalo and Washington, home for the Giants and at the Jets — that’s actually won a game this season, so this may not be the last time Brady’s going to be asked about the chances of making another run at an undefeated season.