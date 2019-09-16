Ty Long: I tried, I failed, I’ll be back next week

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t come into the season with the expectation that punter Ty Long would be kicking their field goals and extra points, but Michael Badgley‘s groin injury means that Long has been doing double duty over the last two weeks.

Long’s first outing was a success as he made a field goal and three extra points in an overtime win over the Colts. This Sunday didn’t go as well.

Long missed field goals from 39 and 41 yards and the misses loomed large in what turned out to be a 13-10 loss to the Lions.

“Everyone’s human,” Long said, via the Los Angeles Times. “The fans don’t realize that. They don’t accept that. It’s all right, though. No worries. That’s a great team over there. I tried to do my best. I failed. I’ll be back next week.”

Badgley was listed as questionable for the game against the Lions and his condition will be monitored ahead of this week’s game against the Texans. If he remains out, Long will get a shot at redemption.