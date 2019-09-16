Vic Fangio: Time should have run out before Bears FG try

Getty Images

Several questionable or incorrect calls landed officials around the NFL in the spotlight in Week Two and some of those calls came in the Broncos’ 16-14 loss to the Bears.

The last of those calls came at the very end of the game when the Bears were granted a timeout with one second left on the clock following a catch by wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson went to the ground in order to get the timeout, but many felt that the final second had already melted away before the call could be made.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made it clear on Monday that he’s part of that group.

“Nothing in life in the world happens simultaneously,” Fangio said, via 104.3 The Fan. “There was lag time there.”

Earlier in that drive, Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was penalized for roughing Mitchell Trubisky in a widely reviled call that the NFL backed as being a judgement call. Fangio took a page from Saints coach Sean Payton when it came to responding to that penalty.

“You can’t control the officiating or bad calls,” Fangio said.

Bears coach Matt Nagy could say the same about a roughing call on Eddie Goldman earlier in the game and other coaches and players around the league also fall into that category after a Sunday that saw the league’s officials come under a great deal of scrutiny.