49ers know options at left tackle aren’t really available

Getty Images

The 49ers would love to upgrade at left tackle, after Joe Staley‘s injury.

But coach Kyle Shanahan knows those guys don’t grow on trees, especially not in September.

Via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Shanahan said he’s prepared to go with rookie Justin Skule for now, after Staley suffered a broken fibula. They were already down veteran swing tackle Shon Coleman, who suffered an ankle injury and is out for the year.

Shanahan said they’d look, but he didn’t seem hopeful of finding anything.

“Always,” Shanahan said. “We would love to if there were options. You look at anything that’s possible. I don’t think that there are a ton of options out there that are possible. . . .

“We kept Skule because we thought he was the best available. So that doesn’t change now. I think that Skule is going to get a lot better throughout his career but we kept him on this team because he can help us win now.”

Shanahan said he didn’t want to move right tackle Mike McGlinchey, so for now, they’re hoping Skule can hold down the position for six-to-eight weeks until Staley might return.

Of course, Washington’s Trent Williams wants out, but there’s no indication that mess is coming to a head anytime soon.