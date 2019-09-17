Adam Gase: We have a long way to go

Getty Images

The Jets are 0-2 after watching third-string quarterback Luke Falk finish out a 23-3 loss to the Browns that felt like a much more lopsided blowout given how little chance they had to come out on front against Cleveland.

Injuries have knocked several starters out of the lineup, the offensive line was a sieve, the team committed 12 penalties to ensure that any positive momentum would have as short a shelf life as possible. It was all enough to make you wonder if the entire team came down with the mononucleosis that’s sidelined quarterback Sam Darnold.

There’s a trip to New England on the docket for Week Three and the entire situation led to head coach Adam Gase fielding a question about what message he’ll send to his team this week.

“It’s familiar territory for me,” Gase said. “We have to get better at what we’re doing. We can play so much better than this. The details of what is going on in all three phases can get a lot better, and it’s going to have to. We have a long way to go. We have a lot of practice, a lot of games. It’s just going back to what we started doing in the spring and making sure we’re executing that way.”

A few more games like the first two and Gase will have plenty of company when it comes to calling for execution of one sort or another.