Adam Vinatieri working “to get the demons out” ahead of Sunday

Getty Images

The Colts announced on Monday that Adam Vinatieri will remain the team’s kicker after missing five kicks over the first two weeks of the season.

That announcement came after speculation that Vinatieri would announce his retirement a day after the team beat the Titans despite his two misses.

Vinatieri did not speak to reporters on Sunday or Monday, although he had said he’d be talking on Monday after passing on questions following Sunday’s win over the Titans. He finally spoke on Tuesday and said he wasn’t thinking about retirement, but did need time to gather his thoughts after another bad day at the office.

“Sometimes we all need a little time to decompress, I needed a little extra time,” Vinatieri said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Little time to clear my mind . . . I’m going to work this week to get the demons out and be clear headed on Sunday.”

Vinatieri said he feels “plenty healthy” and has been studying a lot of film in hopes of cleaning up what’s wrong with his game. The next test of that will come against the Falcons this weekend.