Bills gathering information on Devin Singletary’s hamstring injury

Through the first two weeks of the season, rookie running back Devin Singletary has shown the kind of skill that helped make the Bills feel at ease about releasing LeSean McCoy.

Now, though, the Bills are waiting to find out if Singletary will be able to be in the lineup for their Week Three game against the Bengals. Singletary injured his hamstring in the second half of Sunday’s victory over the Giants and head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that the team considers him day-to-day while “gathering information” about how seriously he’s injured.

“Still don’t know definitively at this point what’s going on there,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News.

Singletary has 10 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 28 yards through the first two weeks. T.J. Yeldon would be in line for more playing time if Singletary can’t make it back into the lineup.