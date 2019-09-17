Brees injury gives Brady clear path to Peyton Manning’s touchdown record

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 17, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
Tom Brady and Drew Brees each have 522 career touchdown passes, putting them both 17 behind Peyton Manning’s NFL record of 539. Seeing which one of them would break Manning’s record first should have been one of the best storylines of this NFL season.

But with Brees now injured and out about six weeks, it appears that Brady will break the record well before Brees.

So far this season Brady has five touchdown passes, and if he keeps averaging two or three a game he’ll break Manning’s record around the midway point of the season, just when Brees should return from his hand injury.

Assuming he stays healthy, Brady is a near lock to break Manning’s record this season. Brees still has a chance to pass Manning late in the year, but he’s likely to fall far enough behind Brady that he’ll have to keep playing after Brady retires in order to have the career touchdown record.

  3. Not bad for a “dink and dunk” guy, huh? You think a guy can “two-yard” his way toward some nice all time records? Gimme a break. It’s not true, but even if it were, maybe all those other big-armed, laser rocket, flame throwers should learn to do it his way instead of chucking it downfield as far as they can.

    Last time I checked, this was football, not track and field.

  6. Remember when Peyton broke the record? It was a huge celebration, and they stopped the game to honor him getting the record.

    When Brady breaks the record there will be no such gaudy celebration or stopping the game right in the middle of it.

    Brady: “I just like winning.”

    GOAT – So says not the fans, but HIS PEERS in the NFL, both active and retired. If you are so stupid or jealous that you don’t recognize him as the GOAT, then the problem is with you, not him.

  7. and was cheated in 2016 out of 4 games
    EXACTLY!

    BUT, he did get the sweetest revenge ever for being cheated out of those 4 games, didn’t he? In the end, karma prevailed, and Brady was the ultimate winner, while Goodell was the ultimate loser. Sweetest Revenge Ever.

  8. Because breaking records is why Brady plays the game. Don’t think so. This guy is all about winning. All the records and awards are just lagniappe to him and that’s why he is so great.

  9. And when Brady breaks the record, I’m guessing you wont see the game stopped, family on the field thing like Brees did with the yardage record. A few high fives, save the ball, move on, win the game.

  11. Including playoffs, Brady has 595 TDs. No one is ever catching him.
    With just 2 more playoff wins (should happen this year), he will DOUBLE the guy in second place. Tom will have 32 career playoff wins, while the guy in second place (some dude named Montana) will have exactly HALF that number at 16.

  12. Patrick Mahomes will break all the QB records, including LEGITIMATE championships.
    Mahomes will be considered the G.O.A.T and his records will never be broken

  14. That’s too bad. Peyton Manning should be honored as the greatest regular season quarterback of all time.

