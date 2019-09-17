Cam Newton aggravated foot injury, status unclear for Sunday

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn’t look like himself in Thursday night’s loss to the Buccaneers, and it may have been because he is not 100 percent healthy.

Newton aggravated the foot injury that he suffered in the preseason and may not be able to go on Sunday against the Cardinals, NFL Network reports.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton’s foot had “nothing to do” with the Panthers not using Newton as a runner, even in a crucial fourth-and-1 situation at the end of the game. But Newton, who for many years was the best running quarterback in the NFL, has -2 rushing yards through two games this season. Something has clearly changed.

If Newton can’t go on Sunday against the Cardinals, the Panthers would be down to Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier at quarterback.