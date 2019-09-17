Eagles promote Alex Ellis, waive Craig James

Getty Images

Tight end Dallas Goedert is one of several Eagles players who picked up injuries during last Sunday and the team moved to add another tight end to the active roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they’ve promoted Alex Ellis from the practice squad. Cornerback Craig James was waived in a corresponding move.

Ellis played in the season opening win over Washington before being waived and re-signing to the practice squad. He played in eight games for the Chiefs and Jaguars earlier in his NFL career.

Goedert left the field during pregame warmups in Atlanta and did not play against the Falcons because of a calf injury. Zach Ertz was the only other tight end on the 53-man roster before Ellis’s promotion, so a depth move was expected with Goedert’s availability up in the air.