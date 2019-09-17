Freddie Kitchens wants Baker Mayfield taking fewer hits

Posted by Charean Williams on September 17, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
The Jets lost their starting quarterback who had been their backup quarterback before Monday night. They will start a third quarterback in three games this week.

The Browns got out of Monday night’s game with a victory and a healthy quarterback, but coach Freddie Kitchens wants to make sure Baker Mayfield stays that way the entire season.

“He’s taking too many hits,” Kitchens said on a conference call Tuesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t like my quarterback to take hits. I can do a better job of putting him in better situations on a consistent basis.”

Mayfield took three sacks and three other hits against the Jets. The Titans sacked Mayfield five times in the season opener and hit him twice more.

Kitchens acknowledged Mayfield may be holding the ball too long because of the offense’s lack of reps together before the season opener. But Kitchens, who is the play-caller, said he can do more, too.

“I can do a better of of putting him in better situations on a consistent basis,” Kitchens said.

  1. What little I watched of last night’s game Mayfield looked terrible. Kitchens has bigger problems with Mayfield than him taking hits.

  2. Smarter play calling would help. Stop calling long developing plays just because you want highlight plays with Odell. You don’t have an offensive line for that style of offense. Dink and dunk offense works, just ask the Patriots.

  3. I have a sneaking suspicion that Baker is going to end up being Aaron Donald’s first, and possibly second sacks of the season.

  6. Yeah Freddie than why with 2 or 3 minutes last night was baker throwing the ball and I believe he even got sacked. The browns looked terrible especially baker last night. Their lucky they played my jets with back up quarterbacks. I was not impressed with baker last night and I like him

  7. Maybe not leave him in when you’re up 20 with less than 2 minutes to go, Freddo…
    Yes he needs the work, but garbage time is unnecessary risk

  8. He should focus on figuring out how to run an offense first, and then worry about how to get Baker to stop throwing to the other team second, and then worry about how many hits Danny Dangerous is taking

  10. jets2469 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm
    Yeah Freddie than why with 2 or 3 minutes last night was baker throwing the ball and I believe he even got sacked. The browns looked terrible especially baker last night. Their lucky they played my jets with back up quarterbacks. I was not impressed with baker last night and I like him

    EXACTLY. With 3 minutes left, up 23-3 on a dispirited Jets team, he had Mayfield, OBJ, and Chubb out there. And, Chubb had just been evalutated for a CONCUSSION, then headed back out there. The radio announcers I was listening too were incredulous that Kitchens would risk his season in garbage time.

    All the talk of the Browns doing well this year – I keep coming back to Kitchens being a rookie coach. IF he gets them to the playoffs, Belicheck, Harbaugh, Reid, and many other coaches will crush them just based on years of coaching experience.

